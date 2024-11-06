Pakistan: Justice Amin-ud-din Khan appointed as head of Supreme Court's constitutional commission

November 5, 2024_ The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has appointed Justice Amin-ud-din Khan as the head of the new constitutional commission of the Supreme Court. The seven-member commission will represent all four provinces of Pakistan and will have a two-month term. The decision was taken by a majority vote at a meeting of the Judicial Commission, which was attended by several government and legal representatives. The appointment of Khan, the fourth-senior judge of the Supreme Court, is part of a broader reform aimed at strengthening the process of appointing judges, Pakistan Today reported. The reforms have been introduced amid political tensions between the government and the opposition party PTI, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.