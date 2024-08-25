Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Pakistan: Justice in question after fatal accident in Karachi

August 25, 2024_ A tragic incident in Karachi has raised questions about Pakistan’s ability to deliver justice, following the death of Iman Arif and...

25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ A tragic incident in Karachi has raised questions about Pakistan’s ability to deliver justice, following the death of Iman Arif and his 22-year-old daughter, Natasha. Despite charges of manslaughter, the suspect has not been presented in court, fueling fears that economic influences could hinder the legal process. The situation is compounded by previous cases of powerful figures evading justice, creating a climate of mistrust in the judicial system. The source of this information is pakobserver.net. The issue highlights the inequalities in Pakistan’s legal system, where justice seems to be accessible only to those who can afford it.

