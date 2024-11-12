Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Karachi Airport Attack Master Arrested
12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced the arrest of the mastermind of the Karachi airport attack, which targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers. This attack, which came amid rising tensions between Pakistan and China, has raised concerns about the security of Chinese investments in the country. The arrest is a significant step in the fight against terrorism and the protection of foreigners in Pakistan. Authorities continue to work to ensure security and stability in the region. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan, a strategic country in Southwest Asia, has seen an increase in Chinese presence through investments and infrastructure projects, making security crucial to the success of such initiatives.

