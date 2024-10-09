Pakistan: Karachi Attack, Chinese Engineers Involved in Energy Debt Restructuring

09 October 2024_ Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that the Chinese engineers killed in a recent attack in Karachi were in the city to negotiate debt restructuring in the energy sector. This attack has raised concerns about the safety of foreign experts working in Pakistan, particularly in the energy sector. The presence of Chinese engineers is part of a broader cooperation project between Pakistan and China, aimed at improving the country's energy infrastructure. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, is a major economic and commercial hub, but has also faced significant challenges in terms of security and stability.