Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Karachi Stock Exchange hits historic rally on interest rate cut expectations

October 24, 2024_ Karachi Stock Exchange recorded a remarkable rally, with the KSE-100 Index crossing the 87,000 mark for the first time, closing at...

Pakistan: Karachi Stock Exchange hits historic rally on interest rate cut expectations
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Karachi Stock Exchange recorded a remarkable rally, with the KSE-100 Index crossing the 87,000 mark for the first time, closing at 87,194.53. This increase was fueled by interest in energy stocks and expectations of a possible interest rate cut by the central bank, in response to declining inflation expectations. During the day, the index touched an intraday high of 87,309.22 points, highlighting strong optimism among investors. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The market has seen a significant inflow of local investments, contributing to a climate of political stability and an increase in investor confidence.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
closing at investitore among investors investors
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza