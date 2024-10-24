Pakistan: Karachi Stock Exchange hits historic rally on interest rate cut expectations

October 24, 2024_ Karachi Stock Exchange recorded a remarkable rally, with the KSE-100 Index crossing the 87,000 mark for the first time, closing at 87,194.53. This increase was fueled by interest in energy stocks and expectations of a possible interest rate cut by the central bank, in response to declining inflation expectations. During the day, the index touched an intraday high of 87,309.22 points, highlighting strong optimism among investors. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The market has seen a significant inflow of local investments, contributing to a climate of political stability and an increase in investor confidence.