Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Karsaz case raises questions about social justice

07 September 2024_ The Karsaz accident in Karachi has reignited the debate over class inequality in Pakistan. A woman driving an SUV fatally hit a...

07 September 2024_ The Karsaz accident in Karachi has reignited the debate over class inequality in Pakistan. A woman driving an SUV fatally hit a 60-year-old man and his 22-year-old daughter, but was released on bail after the victims' family forgave her. The incident highlights how Pakistan's elite seem to be escaping the consequences of their actions, while ordinary people face daily hardships. Economist Kaiser Bengali has expressed concern over the government's lack of commitment to cutting spending and addressing the economic crisis. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The current situation raises questions about the need for meaningful reforms to ensure a more equitable future for all Pakistanis.

