Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Pakistan: Kartarpur Corridor Agreement for Sikh Pilgrims Renewed

October 23, 2024_ Pakistan and India have renewed the Kartarpur Corridor agreement, allowing visa-free travel for Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar...

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Pakistan and India have renewed the Kartarpur Corridor agreement, allowing visa-free travel for Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. This agreement facilitates access to the holy site, which is of great importance to the Sikh community, allowing them to visit the place of worship without visa restrictions. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located a few kilometers from the Indian border and is considered one of the holiest places for Sikhs, being the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. This renewed agreement is a significant step towards improving relations between the two countries and strengthening cultural ties between Sikh communities in India and Pakistan.

