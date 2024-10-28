Pakistan: Kashmir celebrates Black Day on 77th anniversary of Indian occupation

Cerca nel sito
 
October 27, 2024_ October 27 marked the 77th anniversary of India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, with Kashmiris around the world observing Black Day in protest. Rallies and processions were held in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian-occupied Kashmir, despite restrictions. Kashmiri leaders and the Pakistani government called for international intervention, urging the United Nations to facilitate a peaceful resolution. Protesters demanded India's withdrawal, self-determination and an end to human rights violations. Pakistan Today reported. The demonstrations were organized by several social and political organizations, with the participation of civil society representatives and local authorities.

