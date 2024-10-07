Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister reappears after 24-hour absence

07 October 2024_ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has reappeared in the provincial assembly after being absent for 24 hours, following the passage of a resolution for his recovery. During his address, he accused the Islamabad police of violating the sanctity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, where he claims he was staying during his absence. Gandapur demanded a public apology from the Islamabad inspector general of police for the attempted arrest and criticised the federal government for obstructing the rallies of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The political situation in Pakistan remains tense, with the government facing growing criticism over its handling of protests and security issues.