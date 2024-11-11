Pakistan: Lahore Chokes in Smog as COP Opens in Azerbaijan

November 11, 2024_ Lahore, Pakistan, is once again in the spotlight for its severe smog crisis, with an air quality index that has exceeded the danger limit. This comes as world leaders gather for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) in Baku, Azerbaijan, to seek solutions to the climate crisis. The situation is so critical that over 900 people have been admitted to hospitals and many schools have been closed. Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital, is facing a pollution crisis that is also affecting other cities such as Multan, where the air quality index is approaching 2000. The news is reported by thenews.com.pk. The COP represents a crucial opportunity to address climate challenges, but funding pledges remain insufficient compared to the needs of the most vulnerable countries such as Pakistan.