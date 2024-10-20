Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Lahore Court Blocks Final Verdict on PTI Internal Election

October 20, 2024_ The Lahore High Court has issued an injunction restraining the Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing a final verdict in the...

Pakistan: Lahore Court Blocks Final Verdict on PTI Internal Election
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ The Lahore High Court has issued an injunction restraining the Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing a final verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) internal election case until the hearing is complete. This decision comes at a critical time for the PTI, a political party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is facing significant internal challenges. The court stressed the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent process before any final decision is taken. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The Election Commission of Pakistan is the body responsible for overseeing elections in the country, and the PTI is one of the major political parties, currently in a phase of internal reorganization and contestation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
final verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf This decision comes at PTI Internal Election hearing
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza