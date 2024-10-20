Pakistan: Lahore Court Blocks Final Verdict on PTI Internal Election

October 20, 2024_ The Lahore High Court has issued an injunction restraining the Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing a final verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) internal election case until the hearing is complete. This decision comes at a critical time for the PTI, a political party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is facing significant internal challenges. The court stressed the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent process before any final decision is taken. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The Election Commission of Pakistan is the body responsible for overseeing elections in the country, and the PTI is one of the major political parties, currently in a phase of internal reorganization and contestation.