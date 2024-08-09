Pakistan: Lahore Court Criticizes Unequal Treatment of Political Parties

09 August 2024_ The Lahore High Court has expressed concern over the unequal treatment of political parties, highlighting the differences between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). Justice Ali Baqar Najafi questioned the recent permissions granted to JI for a rally in Lahore, while PTI’s request was denied. The court has asked the government to provide a detailed explanation of its actions and ensure that no political party is discriminated against. The issue is particularly relevant ahead of the upcoming elections, where maintaining a level playing field for all political entities is crucial. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. PTI is a political party founded by Imran Khan, while JI is an Islamist party that promotes a conservative vision of society.