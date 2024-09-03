Pakistan: Lahore Court Orders Women's Right to Keep Father's Name on Documents

03 September 2024_ The Lahore High Court has ruled that the Pakistani government must allow women to keep their father's name on their identity cards and passports, regardless of their marital status, within three months of the ruling. However, the government has yet to announce any change in policy, raising concerns among women's rights activists. Alternative proposals, such as adding ex-husbands' names to passports, have been criticized as retrogressive and inadequate. The situation highlights the persistent challenges to women's rights in Pakistan, a country that ranks 145 out of 146 in the Global Gender Gap Index, as reported by thenews.com.pk. The issue of women's rights is crucial in a context where constitutional freedoms and dignity are frequently violated.