Pakistan: Lahore Court overturns ban on transfers of government employees in Punjab

November 2, 2024_ The Lahore High Court has struck down the Punjab government's ban on transfers and postings of government employees. Justice Asim Hafeez declared the government's decision unlawful, saying it disturbed the administrative balance and gave excessive power to the provincial chief minister. The court ruled that decisions regarding appointments and transfers made between the notification and the judgment will stand. The news was reported by Pakistan Today.