Pakistan: Lahore Court reinstates General Asim Munir Afsar as NADRA chief

September 11, 2024_ The Lahore High Court has reinstated General Asim Munir Afsar as Chairman of the National Data and Registration Authority (NADRA). His appointment was cancelled by the federal government last month, much to the displeasure of the Attorney General. The court ruled that the government failed to provide sufficient reasons for the removal of Afsar, who was appointed to the post in October last year. NADRA is the body responsible for registering citizens and managing biometric data in Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The court’s decision underscores the importance of transparency in government appointments and following due process.