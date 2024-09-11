Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Lahore Court reinstates General Asim Munir Afsar as NADRA chief

September 11, 2024_ The Lahore High Court has reinstated General Asim Munir Afsar as Chairman of the National Data and Registration Authority...

Pakistan: Lahore Court reinstates General Asim Munir Afsar as NADRA chief
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ The Lahore High Court has reinstated General Asim Munir Afsar as Chairman of the National Data and Registration Authority (NADRA). His appointment was cancelled by the federal government last month, much to the displeasure of the Attorney General. The court ruled that the government failed to provide sufficient reasons for the removal of Afsar, who was appointed to the post in October last year. NADRA is the body responsible for registering citizens and managing biometric data in Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The court’s decision underscores the importance of transparency in government appointments and following due process.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Chairman of the National Data managing biometric Nadra court ruled that
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza