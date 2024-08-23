Pakistan: Launch of Raast-Buna Connectivity Project to Facilitate Foreign Payments

August 23, 2024_ Prime Minister Shabbar Qadir launched the Raast-Buna connectivity project, which links the Raast payment mechanism of the State Bank of Pakistan with the Buna system of the Arab Monetary Fund. This project is set to simplify payments for millions of workers abroad by providing an efficient and seamless payment system. The Prime Minister also announced that the government will soon present a five-year economic plan, with parameters already finalized after months of discussions with stakeholders. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The Raast system is an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan to modernize digital payments, while the Buna system is designed to facilitate transactions between Arab countries.