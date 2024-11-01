Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Lawmaker Expresses Concern Over US Congressmen's Letter on Imran Khan

November 01, 2024_ Sixteen members of Pakistan's ruling coalition have reacted strongly to a letter sent by 60 US Congressmen to President Joe Biden,...

Pakistan: Lawmaker Expresses Concern Over US Congressmen's Letter on Imran Khan
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 01, 2024_ Sixteen members of Pakistan's ruling coalition have reacted strongly to a letter sent by 60 US Congressmen to President Joe Biden, expressing concerns over the demand for Imran Khan's release. The lawmakers have pointed out that such pressure from the US Congress interferes in Pakistan's internal affairs. The Congressmen's letter has been seen as an attempt to influence Pakistani politics, sparking a heated debate among members of the government. The situation highlights tensions between Pakistan and the US over the issue of Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, who is currently in prison. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, a leading news source in the country. Imran Khan is a prominent politician and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a party that ruled Pakistan until his arrest.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lawmaker Expresses Concern over US Congressmen ruling diritto d'interpello concerns over
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza