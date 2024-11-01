Pakistan: Lawmaker Expresses Concern Over US Congressmen's Letter on Imran Khan

November 01, 2024_ Sixteen members of Pakistan's ruling coalition have reacted strongly to a letter sent by 60 US Congressmen to President Joe Biden, expressing concerns over the demand for Imran Khan's release. The lawmakers have pointed out that such pressure from the US Congress interferes in Pakistan's internal affairs. The Congressmen's letter has been seen as an attempt to influence Pakistani politics, sparking a heated debate among members of the government. The situation highlights tensions between Pakistan and the US over the issue of Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, who is currently in prison. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, a leading news source in the country. Imran Khan is a prominent politician and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a party that ruled Pakistan until his arrest.