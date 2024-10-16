Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Lawyers Unite Against Proposed Constitutional Amendments

October 16, 2024_ Lawyers from across Pakistan have come together on a common platform to oppose the proposed constitutional amendments, threatening...

Pakistan: Lawyers Unite Against Proposed Constitutional Amendments
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ Lawyers from across Pakistan have come together on a common platform to oppose the proposed constitutional amendments, threatening a nationwide movement if the government goes ahead with the changes. At a conference organized by the Karachi Bar Association and the Karachi City Court, prominent legal figures, including officials from the High Court Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association, gathered to voice their concerns. The mobilization of lawyers highlights the importance of the legal profession in maintaining the integrity of the constitution and civil rights in the country. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. This event highlights the growing dissent among legal professionals over government policies and their commitment to upholding justice in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event highlights at a conference organized Pakistan highlights
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza