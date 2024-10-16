Pakistan: Lawyers Unite Against Proposed Constitutional Amendments

October 16, 2024_ Lawyers from across Pakistan have come together on a common platform to oppose the proposed constitutional amendments, threatening a nationwide movement if the government goes ahead with the changes. At a conference organized by the Karachi Bar Association and the Karachi City Court, prominent legal figures, including officials from the High Court Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association, gathered to voice their concerns. The mobilization of lawyers highlights the importance of the legal profession in maintaining the integrity of the constitution and civil rights in the country. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. This event highlights the growing dissent among legal professionals over government policies and their commitment to upholding justice in Pakistan.