Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Mafia Occupies Rainwater Drainage Site in Shahdara

August 25, 2024_ The squatting mafia has taken over a storm drain in Shahdara, once a popular picnic spot in Islamabad, turning it into a hub for...

Pakistan: Mafia Occupies Rainwater Drainage Site in Shahdara
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The squatting mafia has taken over a storm drain in Shahdara, once a popular picnic spot in Islamabad, turning it into a hub for illicit activities. The authorities appear to be ignoring the situation as private individuals and the hotel mafia are illegally occupying this public space. Shahdara, known for its natural beauty and accessibility, is now dominated by squatters that are ruining its appeal. The local community is expressing concern over the loss of this recreational space. This news is reported by thenews.com.pk. Shahdara is an area in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, known for its green spaces and history as a recreational destination.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
squatting mafia has taken over popular picnic spot Islamabad .it
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza