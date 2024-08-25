Pakistan: Mafia Occupies Rainwater Drainage Site in Shahdara

August 25, 2024_ The squatting mafia has taken over a storm drain in Shahdara, once a popular picnic spot in Islamabad, turning it into a hub for illicit activities. The authorities appear to be ignoring the situation as private individuals and the hotel mafia are illegally occupying this public space. Shahdara, known for its natural beauty and accessibility, is now dominated by squatters that are ruining its appeal. The local community is expressing concern over the loss of this recreational space. This news is reported by thenews.com.pk. Shahdara is an area in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, known for its green spaces and history as a recreational destination.