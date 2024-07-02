Pakistan: Mahira Khan criticized for bold photos while shooting in Italy

1 July 2024_ The famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently in Italy filming her Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'. During his stay, he published some photos on his official Instagram account, showing the suggestive landscapes of Puglia at sunset. However, some of the images, in which she is wearing Western-style clothing, have sparked controversy among her fans. Many criticized the choice to share photos considered too daring. Urduwire.com reports it. The news attracted attention in both Pakistan and Italy, highlighting cultural differences and public reactions.