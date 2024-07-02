Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Mahira Khan criticized for bold photos while shooting in Italy

1 July 2024_ The famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently in Italy filming her Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'. During his...

Pakistan: Mahira Khan criticized for bold photos while shooting in Italy
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 July 2024_ The famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently in Italy filming her Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'. During his stay, he published some photos on his official Instagram account, showing the suggestive landscapes of Puglia at sunset. However, some of the images, in which she is wearing Western-style clothing, have sparked controversy among her fans. Many criticized the choice to share photos considered too daring. Urduwire.com reports it. The news attracted attention in both Pakistan and Italy, highlighting cultural differences and public reactions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
her Netflix series Netflix Italia and Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza