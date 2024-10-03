Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim visits for deal on prisoner transfers

3 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Pakistan to discuss a landmark prisoner transfer agreement, which would allow...

Pakistan: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim visits for deal on prisoner transfers
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

3 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Pakistan to discuss a landmark prisoner transfer agreement, which would allow Pakistani nationals held in Malaysia to serve their sentences in their homeland. The number of Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia has now increased to 463, highlighting the need for diplomatic intervention to address the difficult conditions they are facing. The signing of a prisoner transfer agreement (PTA) is seen as a critical step to protect the rights and dignity of Pakistani nationals abroad. This was reported by dawn.com. The collaboration between the Pakistan National Human Rights Commission and the Malaysian body SUHAKAM is an important step to ensure that the rights of Pakistani prisoners are respected and their legal situations are carefully handled.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
nationals held in Malaysia Pakistan Malesia landmark prisoner transfer agreement
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza