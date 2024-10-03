Pakistan: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim visits for deal on prisoner transfers

3 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Pakistan to discuss a landmark prisoner transfer agreement, which would allow Pakistani nationals held in Malaysia to serve their sentences in their homeland. The number of Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia has now increased to 463, highlighting the need for diplomatic intervention to address the difficult conditions they are facing. The signing of a prisoner transfer agreement (PTA) is seen as a critical step to protect the rights and dignity of Pakistani nationals abroad. This was reported by dawn.com. The collaboration between the Pakistan National Human Rights Commission and the Malaysian body SUHAKAM is an important step to ensure that the rights of Pakistani prisoners are respected and their legal situations are carefully handled.