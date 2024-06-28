Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Pakistan: Marium Nawaz praised for her commitment to combating violence against women

28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
28 June 2024_ The French magazine 'Femmes' has praised the work of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Marium Nawaz, for his commitment to serving and improving the lives of common citizens. Nawaz was particularly appreciated for arresting the culprits of the murder of a girl brought from Italy and killed in a district of Punjab, an unprecedented action in the history of the province. The magazine also expressed hope that Nawaz will take special measures to make educational institutions drug-free. The magazine also underlined the need for strict laws against kidnapping and sexual abuse of minors, which are widespread in Asia. Jang.com.pk reports it. The article highlights the importance of concrete actions to protect women and children in Pakistan.

