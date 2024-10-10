Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz criticizes PTI, launches climate initiative

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz criticizes PTI, launches climate initiative
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at an event in Lahore, accusing the party of creating chaos and using government resources for protests. While inaugurating the Climate Leadership Internship Programme, she stressed the importance of climate diplomacy with India to address the smog problem plaguing Lahore. Maryam also announced measures to improve air quality and launched a smog hotline, highlighting the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability, pakobserver.net reported. The Chief Minister also promised to provide job opportunities for the youth and increase funds for tree planting in Punjab, a region known for its severe air pollution.

