Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz criticizes Supreme Court for political interference

July 20, 2024_ PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has issued a strong criticism against the Supreme Court's decision to review the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at an event in Islamabad. Nawaz said the judiciary should not interfere in the country's political matters and accused judges of being biased and making politically motivated decisions. He urged the judiciary to focus on justice rather than political issues, stressing that the people of Pakistan are suffering due to these decisions. Nawaz added that the judiciary should not be a tool of political engineering. Pakistan Today reports it. Maryam Nawaz is a leading figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), one of Pakistan's major political parties.