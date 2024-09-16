Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz introduces CCTV cameras for Punjab police

September 16, 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched an innovative project to use live-streaming cameras by the police to improve crime control. The project, which is still in its early stages, could establish greater accountability in law enforcement operations and fight corruption. Maryam Nawaz, known for her commitment to social welfare and good governance, has already undertaken several initiatives to improve the lives of Punjab’s citizens, dailytimes.com.pk reported. The Chief Minister has also promoted significant projects such as the Nawaz Sharif IT City, which is set to generate one million jobs in the technology sector, demonstrating her strong commitment to the economic development of the region.