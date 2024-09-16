Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz introduces CCTV cameras for Punjab police

September 16, 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched an innovative project to use live-streaming cameras by the police to improve...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz introduces CCTV cameras for Punjab police
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched an innovative project to use live-streaming cameras by the police to improve crime control. The project, which is still in its early stages, could establish greater accountability in law enforcement operations and fight corruption. Maryam Nawaz, known for her commitment to social welfare and good governance, has already undertaken several initiatives to improve the lives of Punjab’s citizens, dailytimes.com.pk reported. The Chief Minister has also promoted significant projects such as the Nawaz Sharif IT City, which is set to generate one million jobs in the technology sector, demonstrating her strong commitment to the economic development of the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
projects such as piano project Chief Minister has
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza