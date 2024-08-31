Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Meets Entrepreneurs to Improve Power Industry in Punjab

31 August 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with a delegation from the Entrepreneurs Organisation to discuss proposals to provide...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Meets Entrepreneurs to Improve Power Industry in Punjab
31 August 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with a delegation from the Entrepreneurs Organisation to discuss proposals to provide affordable electricity to the region’s industry. During the meeting, she stressed the importance of bringing about real changes and directed immediate resolution of the issues faced by entrepreneurs. Maryam Nawaz also proposed the creation of a high-level committee to address industrial issues, appointing Ali Alam Qamar as the focal point. The Chief Minister expressed her commitment to reducing electricity bills and highlighted the opportunities for industrial development in Punjab. This news was reported by brecorder.com. Punjab is one of the most populous provinces in Pakistan and plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, with industries ranging from textiles to technology.

