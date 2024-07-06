Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns summary justice and defamation

July 5, 2024_ Punjab Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed serious concerns over a recent mass lynching in Swat and other similar...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns summary justice and defamation
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ Punjab Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed serious concerns over a recent mass lynching in Swat and other similar incidents in the country. During a conference, he stressed the need to stop summary justice and criticized the growing desecration of the Holy Quran. He also defended actions against social media accounts that promote sectarianism, calling defamation a grave sin in Islam. Maryam Nawaz recalled the difficulties her family faced in 2018, including political attacks and accusations of blasphemy. Nation.com.pk reports it. He concluded by calling for unity and security during the month of Muharram, with prayers for peace and stability in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
He stressed reports it elio sintesi
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza