Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns summary justice and defamation

July 5, 2024_ Punjab Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed serious concerns over a recent mass lynching in Swat and other similar incidents in the country. During a conference, he stressed the need to stop summary justice and criticized the growing desecration of the Holy Quran. He also defended actions against social media accounts that promote sectarianism, calling defamation a grave sin in Islam. Maryam Nawaz recalled the difficulties her family faced in 2018, including political attacks and accusations of blasphemy. Nation.com.pk reports it. He concluded by calling for unity and security during the month of Muharram, with prayers for peace and stability in Pakistan.