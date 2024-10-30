Pakistan: Masks mandatory in Lahore to tackle air pollution

October 30, 2024_ Authorities in Lahore have made wearing masks mandatory due to rising air pollution, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The government has initiated immediate measures to address the smog crisis, with strict implementation of environmental regulations. Significant actions have been taken, such as the removal of over 2,500 polluting vehicles and the closure of 469 polluting factories. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stressed the importance of public cooperation in the fight against pollution, especially due to winds from India. The news is reported by the National Herald Tribune. The authorities have also initiated a traffic emergency plan in Lahore, aiming to reduce the impact of smog on public health.