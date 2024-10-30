Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Masks mandatory in Lahore to tackle air pollution

October 30, 2024_ Authorities in Lahore have made wearing masks mandatory due to rising air pollution, following the directives of Punjab Chief...

Pakistan: Masks mandatory in Lahore to tackle air pollution
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ Authorities in Lahore have made wearing masks mandatory due to rising air pollution, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The government has initiated immediate measures to address the smog crisis, with strict implementation of environmental regulations. Significant actions have been taken, such as the removal of over 2,500 polluting vehicles and the closure of 469 polluting factories. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stressed the importance of public cooperation in the fight against pollution, especially due to winds from India. The news is reported by the National Herald Tribune. The authorities have also initiated a traffic emergency plan in Lahore, aiming to reduce the impact of smog on public health.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rising air pollution inquinamento pollution Lahore
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza