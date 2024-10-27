Pakistan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls for early elections, criticizes government

October 27, 2024_ Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, has called the current Pakistan Assembly 'illegitimate' and called for fresh elections. In a speech, he criticized the government for failing to deliver on its promises to the people. Rehman stressed the importance of a government that lives up to its commitments and truly represents the will of the people. His stance reflects growing discontent among opposition parties over the current political situation. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl is an Islamic political party in Pakistan, known for its influence among religious communities and its political activism.