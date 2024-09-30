Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls for electoral reforms for genuine representation
30 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the new leader of the JUI-F, has stressed the importance of electoral reforms to ensure that the upcoming general elections produce genuine representatives of the people. Speaking at a press conference, he highlighted the shortcomings of the current electoral system, which does not reflect the true will of the people. He also called on political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to work together to draft reform proposals. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Rehman is a Pakistani politician known for his involvement in religious politics and his leadership of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), an Islamist party in Pakistan.

