08 August 2024_ A group of doctors from the University of Milan, Italy, recently visited the Rawalpindi Police Headquarters, where they were welcomed by the SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar. During the visit, the delegate received a presentation on the various functions and efficiency of the local police departments. The group consisted of prominent doctors, including Dr. Syeda Atiqa Bukhari and Dr. Emanuele De Ponti, who had the opportunity to interact with the local authorities. This visit highlights the importance of international cooperation in the field of health and security. The news was reported by dunya.com.pk, highlighting the growing interest in collaborations between Italy and Pakistan in the field of medicine and public security.