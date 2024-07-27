Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Meeting between the President of the National Assembly and the Ambassador of Italy

Pakistan: Meeting between the President of the National Assembly and the Ambassador of Italy
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
26 July 2024_ The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, met with the Ambassador of Italy, Mariolina Armin, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries. During the meeting, Sadiq underlined the importance of historical and friendly ties between Pakistan and Italy, based on trust and goodwill. Both representatives expressed their desire to further expand relations through parliamentary diplomacy and the exchange of delegations. The Ambassador thanked Sadiq for the feelings of friendship and expressed her intention to strengthen the strategic partnership between Italy and Pakistan, as reported by urdupoint.com. This meeting highlights the commitment of both countries to promote deeper and more fruitful cooperation.

