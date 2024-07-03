Pakistan: Meeting in Doha to reduce tensions with Afghanistan

July 2, 2024_ In Doha, leaders of Afghanistan's interim government met with Pakistani officials to ease tensions caused by the activities of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is believed to be operating from Afghanistan. Bilateral relations have also been strained due to frequent border clashes. Last week, tensions escalated after comments by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif about possible attacks on TTP hideouts in Afghanistan. During a meeting on the sidelines of the Doha-III conference, the leader of the Taliban delegation, Zabihullah Mujahid, described the talks with Pakistani representatives as positive. This was reported by pakistantoday.com.pk. The conference also saw a quadrilateral meeting between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Qatar, focused on the Trans-Afghan railway project.