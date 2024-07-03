Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Meeting in Doha to reduce tensions with Afghanistan

July 2, 2024_ In Doha, leaders of Afghanistan's interim government met with Pakistani officials to ease tensions caused by the activities of the...

Pakistan: Meeting in Doha to reduce tensions with Afghanistan
03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ In Doha, leaders of Afghanistan's interim government met with Pakistani officials to ease tensions caused by the activities of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is believed to be operating from Afghanistan. Bilateral relations have also been strained due to frequent border clashes. Last week, tensions escalated after comments by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif about possible attacks on TTP hideouts in Afghanistan. During a meeting on the sidelines of the Doha-III conference, the leader of the Taliban delegation, Zabihullah Mujahid, described the talks with Pakistani representatives as positive. This was reported by pakistantoday.com.pk. The conference also saw a quadrilateral meeting between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Qatar, focused on the Trans-Afghan railway project.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In Doha quadrilateral meeting between Pakistan Pakistan meeting in Doha
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza