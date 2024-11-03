Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Military operation in Waziristan eliminates four terrorists

02 November 2024_ Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists in South Waziristan in an intelligence-based operation. The operation was...

Pakistan: Military operation in Waziristan eliminates four terrorists
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 November 2024_ Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists in South Waziristan in an intelligence-based operation. The operation was conducted in the Sarwakai area, where forces engaged the terrorists, called khawarij, and 'sent them to hell'. Military officials said a clearance operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, underlining Pakistan's commitment to fighting terrorism. This follows a recent attack in which a Pakistani army major and two soldiers were killed in a similar operation in Bannu, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The news was reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military's media agency. South Waziristan is a region known for its instability and the presence of militant groups.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the Pakistani military's was reported by Pakistani officials said
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza