Pakistan: Military operation in Waziristan eliminates four terrorists

02 November 2024_ Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists in South Waziristan in an intelligence-based operation. The operation was conducted in the Sarwakai area, where forces engaged the terrorists, called khawarij, and 'sent them to hell'. Military officials said a clearance operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, underlining Pakistan's commitment to fighting terrorism. This follows a recent attack in which a Pakistani army major and two soldiers were killed in a similar operation in Bannu, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The news was reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military's media agency. South Waziristan is a region known for its instability and the presence of militant groups.