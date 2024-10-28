Pakistan: Military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa neutralize terrorists

October 27, 2024_ Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists and injured three in two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operations took place in North Waziristan district and Khyber district, where two khawarij, a term that refers to extremist groups, were neutralized. During the operations, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who were involved in terrorist activities against law enforcement officials and civilians. The security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country, as reported by Pakistan Today. In 2023, Pakistan has seen a worrying increase in violence, with over 1,500 deaths due to terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations.