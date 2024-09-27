Pakistan: Minister accuses police of murdering doctor for blasphemy

September 27, 2024_ Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar has accused the police of staging a fake encounter that led to the killing of a doctor accused of blasphemy in Umerkot. Lanjhar said the killing was premeditated and announced an investigation into the incident. The issue of blasphemy in Pakistan is extremely sensitive and often leads to violence and injustice. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the social tensions and security issues in Pakistan. Umerkot is a city in the Sindh province, known for its cultural diversity and challenges related to the blasphemy law.