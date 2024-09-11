Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Minister Gandapur Resurfaces After Eight Hours of Disappearance

September 10, 2024_ Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has resurfaced after being absent for over eight hours, raising...

Pakistan: Minister Gandapur Resurfaces After Eight Hours of Disappearance
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has resurfaced after being absent for over eight hours, raising concerns among officials. Gandapur returned to the Chief Minister House in Peshawar, while his lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, confirmed that he was heading to the capital. Earlier, the province’s information advisor, Barrister Saif, had expressed fears for his safety, speculating that he could be arrested. This was reported by tribune.com.pk. Gandapur is currently under pressure over his comments against journalists and a case of illegal detention of a district official in Islamabad.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pressure over his currently under his istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza