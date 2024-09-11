Pakistan: Minister Gandapur Resurfaces After Eight Hours of Disappearance

September 10, 2024_ Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has resurfaced after being absent for over eight hours, raising concerns among officials. Gandapur returned to the Chief Minister House in Peshawar, while his lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, confirmed that he was heading to the capital. Earlier, the province’s information advisor, Barrister Saif, had expressed fears for his safety, speculating that he could be arrested. This was reported by tribune.com.pk. Gandapur is currently under pressure over his comments against journalists and a case of illegal detention of a district official in Islamabad.