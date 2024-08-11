Pakistan: MQM-P calls for consultation on appointment of new Sindh governor

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
August 10, 2024_ Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the federal government must consult his...

11 agosto 2024
August 10, 2024_ Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the federal government must consult his party before appointing a new governor for Sindh. Siddiqui expressed his concerns at a ceremony in Karachi, where his party is conducting a tree-planting campaign. Recent reports suggest that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have reached an agreement to appoint a new governor, with PML-N leader Bashir Memon as a possible candidate. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The current governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has reiterated his intention to continue serving the province, stressing the importance of public service and his confidence in the support of political leaders.

