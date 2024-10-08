Pakistan: Multi-party conference calls for Islamic unity against Israeli aggression

08 October 2024_ Pakistani political leaders gathered at the Presidency for a Multi-Party Conference (MPC), where they called for joint action by Islamic nations against Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people. The MPC stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and criticized the ineffectiveness of the international community in stopping the violence. Zardari, leader of the Muslim League, highlighted that over 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in the latest conflict and urged Muslim nations to unite to bring Israel to justice. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Participants also highlighted the need for swift and coordinated action to support the Palestinians, drawing attention to the Gaza crisis and the lack of action by the United Nations.