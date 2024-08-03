Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: National day of mourning for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

03 August 2024_ The Pakistani government has proclaimed a day of national mourning in solidarity with the Palestinian people after the assassination...

Pakistan: National day of mourning for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
03 August 2024_ The Pakistani government has proclaimed a day of national mourning in solidarity with the Palestinian people after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Flags were flown at half-mast in all government buildings and offices across the country. In a joint statement, it said that the entire nation stands with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in this time of grief. An immediate ceasefire was called for in Gaza and the international community was urged to intervene to ensure peace in the region. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The prime minister also directed all Pakistani missions abroad to hold special prayers for Haniyeh's soul and for the peace and stability of Palestine.

