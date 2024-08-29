Pakistan: Nationwide strike by traders against government's economic policies

August 29, 2024_ Traders across Pakistan have observed a nationwide strike in response to the government’s economic policies, especially high electricity bills and oppressive taxes. The protest was called by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and received support from various political parties and trade associations. Despite the tensions, Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s rating, highlighting improved macroeconomic conditions. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. Traders have threatened further protests if their demands are not met.