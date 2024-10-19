Pakistan: Navy Chief Attends Sea Power Symposium in Venice

October 19, 2024_ Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the Trans-Regional Sea Power Symposium (TRSPS) held in Venice, Italy, where he delivered a speech on the topic of conservation and sustainable use of underwater resources. During his official visit, he held meetings with naval leaders from different countries, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in managing marine environments. The symposium highlighted the challenges and opportunities related to the underwater environment, promoting constructive debate among the international maritime community. This news was reported by jang.com.pk. This event highlights the importance of global collaboration in protecting marine ecosystems, a topic of growing relevance in Pakistan as well.