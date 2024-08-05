Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif and the need for a new political beginning

05 August 2024_ Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was invited to reflect on his political career and the future of the country. Despite his past as a democratic leader and his relations with India, his image has been compromised by political alliances and his recent electoral defeat. The author of the article highlights the importance of political reconciliation and the need for national unity to address Pakistan's economic and social crisis. The source of this analysis is tribune.com.pk. The article calls on Sharif to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan to promote an atmosphere of cooperation and political stability in the country.