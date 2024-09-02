Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif asks govt to cut spending to tackle inflation

September 01, 2024_ PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has urged the government to work with all political parties to tackle rising inflation, suggesting...

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 01, 2024_ PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has urged the government to work with all political parties to tackle rising inflation, suggesting cutting spending to free up resources for public welfare. Speaking at a high-level meeting in Lahore, Sharif stressed the importance of reviewing spending at both the federal and provincial levels. The main focus of the meeting was to ease the burden of inflation on the people, with discussions also on reforms in the energy sector and local elections. The news was reported by tribune.com.pk. Sharif praised the government's efforts to provide public relief packages, highlighting the need for collective decisions to overcome the economic crisis.

