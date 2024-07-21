Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif calls for urgent measures against inflation

July 20, 2024_ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has asked the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take urgent measures to ease the hardship caused by inflation. During a high-level session in Lahore, Nawaz criticized the decisions of previous governments, saying the country was achieving development goals before his removal from power in 2017. He stressed the importance of reducing electricity bills, which are becoming unsustainable for all citizens. Nawaz's statement comes after the agreement of a three-year, $7 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Thenews.com.pk reports it. The program aims to stabilize Pakistan's economy and promote inclusive and resilient growth.