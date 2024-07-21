Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif calls for urgent measures against inflation

July 20, 2024_ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has asked the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take...

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif calls for urgent measures against inflation
21 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has asked the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take urgent measures to ease the hardship caused by inflation. During a high-level session in Lahore, Nawaz criticized the decisions of previous governments, saying the country was achieving development goals before his removal from power in 2017. He stressed the importance of reducing electricity bills, which are becoming unsustainable for all citizens. Nawaz's statement comes after the agreement of a three-year, $7 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Thenews.com.pk reports it. The program aims to stabilize Pakistan's economy and promote inclusive and resilient growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it high level session He stressed software
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza