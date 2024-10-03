Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif criticizes Imran Khan and PTI during an event in Lahore

October 03, 2024_ Nawaz Sharif, president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister, has attacked Imran Khan, founder of...

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif criticizes Imran Khan and PTI during an event in Lahore
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 03, 2024_ Nawaz Sharif, president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister, has attacked Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), at a ceremony in Lahore, asking whether Khan wanted to foment conflicts between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Sharif accused the PTI of failing to keep its promises to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying their management has been ineffective. He also expressed disappointment over the support he received from his supporters after his ouster in 2017, saying that decent nations stand against injustice. The source of these statements is thenews.com.pk. Furthermore, the PML-N government has launched the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme, which aims to provide interest-free loans for building houses, in an effort to address the housing crisis in the country.

