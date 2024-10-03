Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif criticizes judiciary and current government during housing program launch

03 October 2024_ Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has renewed his criticism of Justice and PTI founder Imran Khan at a cheque distribution ceremony for the 'Apna Ghar Apni Chat' programme in Lahore. Sharif accused the Supreme Court judges of unjustly removing him from power in 2017 and demanded action against them. He also highlighted the importance of the new housing programme, which offers interest-free loans for house construction, highlighting his commitment to the welfare of the Pakistani people. This was reported by nation.com.pk. The programme aims to provide housing solutions to those in need, addressing the issue of housing shortage in Pakistan.