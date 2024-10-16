Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif expresses optimism for meeting with Modi before SCO summit

October 15, 2024_ Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed optimism about a possible meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra...

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif expresses optimism for meeting with Modi before SCO summit
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed optimism about a possible meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad. His comments come at a time of tension between the two countries, especially over the issue of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the Indian government's tough stance, Sharif stressed the importance of dialogue to address common challenges, such as terrorism and climate change. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The current situation calls for pragmatic cooperation between Pakistan and India, two nations that share a complex history and economic interdependencies.

Tag
possible meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi summit in Islamabad convegno
