Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif travels abroad for important political meetings

October 25, 2024_ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has left Lahore for Dubai, marking his first...

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif travels abroad for important political meetings
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has left Lahore for Dubai, marking his first foreign trip in a year. Flight EK 625 took off at 9:22 am and Sharif will visit five countries, including the US and the UK, with a one-day stay in Dubai. Significant political meetings are planned during his trip, and his medical check-up in London has been rescheduled after two postponements, Pakistan Today reported. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, the current Punjab Chief Minister, will join him in London in the first week of November.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
planned during his trip istidina his marking his first
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza