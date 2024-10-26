Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif travels abroad for important political meetings

October 25, 2024_ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has left Lahore for Dubai, marking his first foreign trip in a year. Flight EK 625 took off at 9:22 am and Sharif will visit five countries, including the US and the UK, with a one-day stay in Dubai. Significant political meetings are planned during his trip, and his medical check-up in London has been rescheduled after two postponements, Pakistan Today reported. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, the current Punjab Chief Minister, will join him in London in the first week of November.