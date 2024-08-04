Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Nayyar Bukhari calls on government to consider early elections

03 August 2024_ Nayyar Bukhari, former Senate president and general secretary of Pakistan People's Party-Parliamentarians, said the government should...

Pakistan: Nayyar Bukhari calls on government to consider early elections
03 August 2024_ Nayyar Bukhari, former Senate president and general secretary of Pakistan People's Party-Parliamentarians, said the government should dissolve the assembly and call elections if it feels threatened. Bukhari stressed the importance of a dialogue between the government and the PPP, saying that the survival of the political system depends on the current rulers. He also expressed concern over the results of the February 8 elections, highlighting the PPP's reservations regarding the results in Punjab. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Bukhari reiterated his party's support for the constitution, warning that a derailment of the system would be harmful to the country.

